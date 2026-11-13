Trump Scrambles to Control Nvidia Leadership as Scandal Balloons

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO, president, and board member Thursday morning, after he was caught in two scandalous affairs with direct reports, and another with a Chinese businesswoman that U.S. intelligence agencies had identified as a Chinese spy.

Trump reportedly knew about Huang’s affair—and his spying partner—for months. State Secretary Marco Rubio informed Trump about the alarming relationship moments before Huang joined the presidential trip to Beijing at the president’s request. It was at least the second time that Trump had been informed of Huang’s ties to the Chinese government, inside sources told the Times.

But Trump did not act on the information.