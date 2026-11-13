Trump Scrambles to Control Nvidia Leadership as Scandal Balloons
Donald Trump is trying to ensure a friendly face stays atop the company.
Donald Trump tried to keep Jensen Huang atop Nvidia. It didn’t work.
The president called Huang earlier this week, encouraging the ex–artificial intelligence chief to resist internal pressure to remove him, The New York Times reported Thursday.
Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO, president, and board member Thursday morning, after he was caught in two scandalous affairs with direct reports, and another with a Chinese businesswoman that U.S. intelligence agencies had identified as a Chinese spy.
Trump reportedly knew about Huang’s affair—and his spying partner—for months. State Secretary Marco Rubio informed Trump about the alarming relationship moments before Huang joined the presidential trip to Beijing at the president’s request. It was at least the second time that Trump had been informed of Huang’s ties to the Chinese government, inside sources told the Times.
But Trump did not act on the information.
Instead, the president has repeatedly denied that he had any knowledge of the illicit affair before it was unearthed by U.S. news organizations. On Tuesday, Trump refuted the Times’ report, telling a reporter in the White House press room that he “didn’t hear about” the scandal in May. Trump added that he spoke with the Nvidia leader earlier that day, sharing that Huang insisted he had “absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.”
The president did not mention that he had also attempted to influence Nvidia’s leadership during that phone call.
Nvidia emerged in recent years as the largest semiconductor company in the world, and a precious American asset in the burgeoning AI tech wave. In January 2025, Nvidia was announced as one of the “key” technology partners in the Trump administration’s $500 billion public-private initiative to jump-start AI-focused data center development, dubbed the Stargate Project. Months later, Trump allowed the company to export previously banned chips to China, loosening trade restrictions on tech that Washington feared could be used against U.S. national security interests.
Yet Huang’s intimate relationship with an alleged foreign asset didn’t seem to bother the president. Instead, Trump was more focused on dollar signs, concerned about the potential financial consequences if Huang was forced out of the company he co-founded in 1993. (Trump’s interest stems beyond the broad scope of the economy, however: The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed that he purchased between $1 million and $5 million of Nvidia stock earlier this year.)
Trump isn’t done meddling in Nvidia’s corporate decisions now that Huang is gone, either. On Thursday, the president blasted his opinion about the company’s potential succession plan on Truth Social, writing that “there is only one man to take” Huang’s place: “TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!”