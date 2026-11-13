Todd Blanche Forced to Admit Free Speech Is Not a Crime
Blanche couldn’t explicitly say why comments Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin made were illegal.
Attorney General Todd Blanche has admitted that there was absolutely nothing illegal about Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin’s supposedly “extortionist” remark about working for Donald Trump.
During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show Thursday, Abrams cornered Blanche about Trump’s demand that Slotkin be investigated by the Department of Justice over comments she made at the University of Chicago last week. Slotkin said at the time that she wanted to send a message of “deterrence” to young people who might consider working for the Trump administration.
“I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want. And so let me avoid participating in that,’” she said.
In a post on Truth Social shortly after, Trump claimed that Slotkin was “saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican.”
“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast!” Trump wrote, adding: “By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!”
But in the radio interview Thursday, Blanche couldn’t explain what crime Slotkin had supposedly committed. “Whether that’s a smart thing to say or not a smart thing to say, how is that even potentially criminal?” Abrams asked.
Initially, Blanche was extremely defensive, but eventually admitted: “Of course what the senator said in and of itself is absolutely not a crime.”
“However, if leadership in the Senate are working together to try to stop young people from going to work in the administration by basically threatening them, saying you should be worried that you’re going to be open to investigations,” Blanche said, “that is totally wrong, and again, there’s no evidence that people are threatening young people, right? And again, maybe not criminal, but we should be worried if that’s happening.”
“Right, but there’s no evidence that people are threatening young people,” Abrams said. “She’s talking about trying to have accountability, and it serving as a deterrent. I don’t even see, when the president is referring to her as an extortionist, and you’ve cited it as well, it just doesn’t seem to me to even be in the ballpark for crime.”
“The difference between something being OK and being criminal is huge, right?” Abrams added. Blanche nodded silently.
Abrams then pressed Blanche on whether Slotkin had actually committed extortion, as the president had claimed.
“Her comments alone are absolutely not a crime. There is no criminal investigation here, and I’ve never said that there is,” Blanche eventually admitted.
Let’s hope this lesson sticks. Earlier this week, Blanche claimed that it was his role to defend the Trump administration from the “vile rhetoric” of Democratic lawmakers. Following sweeping Democratic victories in the midterms, lawmakers have warned the Trump administration to “lawyer up,” and clearly, its lawyer has responded by threatening free speech.