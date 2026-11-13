“You Are a F*cking Liar!”: Protesters Interrupt Hakeem Jeffries

yikes -- Jeffries's talk in Denver is being disrupted by a string of protesters, one of whom screams obscenities at him pic.twitter.com/zyiYkgdSIj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2026

The protesters called on Jeffries for not supporting Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, as well as for his meeting with Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law over the summer. “The American people demanded impeachment!” one protester yelled. “Your version of accountability is shaking hands with the Trump family!”

Another told Jeffries that he “better not let a single Democrat vote for BAAJA,” referring to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, which critics say is a giveaway to Big Oil.

“Why should we trust you when you’re in the pocket of corporations?” the heckler yelled as he was escorted from the room. “When you take money from private equity, you don’t fight for the people.”