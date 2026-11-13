“You Are a F*cking Liar!”: Protesters Interrupt Hakeem Jeffries
Protester after protester interrupted Hakeem Jeffries as he spoke at a Democratic conference.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in line to be speaker of the House, was heckled by multiple protesters in Denver Friday, calling on him to support the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.
Jeffries was being interviewed by Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov at the What’s Next conference, hosted by the Majority Democrats organization. In the middle of the conversation, Jeffries was called out by people in the crowd, calling him a “fucking liar” and “traitor” and attacking his record as minority leader.
The protesters called on Jeffries for not supporting Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, as well as for his meeting with Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law over the summer. “The American people demanded impeachment!” one protester yelled. “Your version of accountability is shaking hands with the Trump family!”
Another told Jeffries that he “better not let a single Democrat vote for BAAJA,” referring to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, which critics say is a giveaway to Big Oil.
“Why should we trust you when you’re in the pocket of corporations?” the heckler yelled as he was escorted from the room. “When you take money from private equity, you don’t fight for the people.”
Jeffries ignored all the protesters. “Remember, ya’ll, I grew up in Brooklyn,” he said.
Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer each faced calls to step down from their leadership roles following the midterm elections, but only Schumer has a declared challenger, in Senator Chris Van Hollen, right now. No challenger has stepped up to take on Jeffries, even though House Democrats have been bombarded with phone calls and online petitions opposing him for speaker. If Jeffries’s opposition can’t coalesce behind an alternative, he will very likely be the next speaker of the House.