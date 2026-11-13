Scott Colom Pushes Back as Schumer Tries to Take Credit for His Win

“He did initially understand that our party has to look south for future leadership. It’s not accurate to say he recruited me, though, because the people of Mississippi recruited me,” Colom said. “You think I was listening to somebody that lives in Brooklyn when I was deciding to run for United States Senate? No, I listened to the people of Mississippi.”

In a New York Times interview last week, Schumer said he recruited Colom to take on Mississippi’s incumbent Republican, Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith. When Townsend asked Colom if he would support Schumer to lead the Senate next year, Colom wouldn’t commit.

“I gotta know my options, and I’m not trying to be cute,” Colom said. He said he didn’t think it was “a good thing” that Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is currently in line to be the next speaker of the House, “both live in the same borough” of New York City.