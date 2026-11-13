Scott Colom Pushes Back as Schumer Tries to Take Credit for His Win
Senator-elect Scott Colom won’t commit to backing Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader.
Newly elected Democratic Senator Scott Colom is pushing back after Senator Chuck Schumer took credit for his win, refusing to commit to backing him for Senate majority leader next year.
Colom told MS NOW’s Symone Sanders-Townsend Thursday that he spoke to Schumer after his victory the day before and “thanked him for his part in making this happen.” Colom made sure to stress that it was the people of Mississippi who chose him to be a senator, not Schumer.
“He did initially understand that our party has to look south for future leadership. It’s not accurate to say he recruited me, though, because the people of Mississippi recruited me,” Colom said. “You think I was listening to somebody that lives in Brooklyn when I was deciding to run for United States Senate? No, I listened to the people of Mississippi.”
In a New York Times interview last week, Schumer said he recruited Colom to take on Mississippi’s incumbent Republican, Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith. When Townsend asked Colom if he would support Schumer to lead the Senate next year, Colom wouldn’t commit.
“I gotta know my options, and I’m not trying to be cute,” Colom said. He said he didn’t think it was “a good thing” that Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who is currently in line to be the next speaker of the House, “both live in the same borough” of New York City.
“I’m looking for a person that’s going to be committed to Mississippi and rural voices,” Colom added. “If you’re able to listen to those voices and make sure that you understand their needs and putting them in position to be successful, then that’s the type of leadership I want.”
It’s telling that arguably the most surprising Senate victor from the midterms won’t immediately back Schumer. Colom joins several other senators and senators-elect in refusing to support Schumer becoming majority leader, and Senator Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday that he will be challenging him for the position.
Major labor unions, Senators-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan, and Senator Bernie Sanders are now throwing their support behind Van Hollen. Who will Colom support when the choice comes to a vote?