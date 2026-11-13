Leaked Texts Reveal How Much Power Kristi Noem’s Rumored Boyfriend Had

The messages were obtained from the Department of Homeland Security by the nonprofit American Oversight through a Freedom of Information Act request, before they were shared with Politico. Many of them were redacted, but from what was visible, it was clear that Noem’s DHS treated Lewandowski as a high-ranking official, equal to Noem herself, rather than as a special adviser.

Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar once sent an email to his top aide with a list of items to report to “S1 and Corey,” where “S1” referred to Noem. Lewandowski also received many of the same briefings as Noem and Edgar, including ones about deportation cases and operations in Djibouti.

In some high-level email and Signal chat exchanges, Lewandowski was taking full charge with Noem absent. He wrote to other high-ranking officials such as DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy director Madison Sheahan, and DHS senior official Joseph Mazzara, who gave him updates on department projects.