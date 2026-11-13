Leaked Texts Reveal How Much Power Kristi Noem’s Rumored Boyfriend Had
Corey Lewandowski had far more control over the Department of Homeland Security than he should have.
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s relationship with senior adviser and rumored boyfriend Corey Lewandowski crossed both professional and personal lines.
Leaked emails and Signal messages reveal that Lewandowski was directly involved in responsibilities beyond that of an unpaid “special government employee,” as the Trump administration classified him, directly planning third-country deportations and weighing in on the high-profile deportation of Kilmar Ábrego García to El Salvador.
The messages were obtained from the Department of Homeland Security by the nonprofit American Oversight through a Freedom of Information Act request, before they were shared with Politico. Many of them were redacted, but from what was visible, it was clear that Noem’s DHS treated Lewandowski as a high-ranking official, equal to Noem herself, rather than as a special adviser.
Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar once sent an email to his top aide with a list of items to report to “S1 and Corey,” where “S1” referred to Noem. Lewandowski also received many of the same briefings as Noem and Edgar, including ones about deportation cases and operations in Djibouti.
In some high-level email and Signal chat exchanges, Lewandowski was taking full charge with Noem absent. He wrote to other high-ranking officials such as DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy director Madison Sheahan, and DHS senior official Joseph Mazzara, who gave him updates on department projects.
Lewandowski took particular delight in news of deportations. “Praise Jesus,” he wrote in one message after an immigrant was deported to South Sudan, despite having no ties to the country. “I love deportations,” he wrote in another message a week later.
Lewandowski’s tenure in DHS was marked with rampant corruption, and now there is further proof he was practically running the department along with Noem, whom he was more than likely in a relationship with despite both of them being married. Months ago, Democrats sought to preserve all of the department records related to Lewandowski. Now that they have recaptured Congress, Lewandowski, and Noem will have a lot more to worry about thanks to these new revelations.