Pete Hegseth Has Lost Over $1 Billion in Fighter Jet Parts

As of March, 17,000 parts that were in maintenance or repair were missing from the F-35 Joint Program Office’s enterprise logistics management system. The total value of the parts was estimated to be $1.3 billion, but officials stated that the value could be as high as $2.5 billion when accounting for other burden costs.

The GAO also uncovered evidence that suggested serious data quality issues. Only 29 percent of the records in a December 2025 contract data requirements list contained serial numbers, and six percent of records showed an acquisition cost of $0.01 or less.

This report comes as the House of Representatives is poised to vote on a procedural motion on Hegseth’s impeachment on Tuesday evening. Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie’s 34-page impeachment resolution accuses Hegseth of committing a slew of impeachable offenses such as illegally waging war against Iran, suppressing free speech, ignoring laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, and overseeing extrajudicial killings and the kidnapping of a foreign leader. Hegseth claimed on Tuesday that not only were his contested actions lawful, but they also resulted in military victories.