Trump Keeps Posting Weird AI Slop Instead of Talking About FAA Outage
Donald Trump is just posting AI fanfic on his social media.
Donald Trump was once again glued to his phone this weekend—but not in any way that could have assisted the public in navigating his administration’s massive Federal Aviation Administration screwup.
The president has posted numerous artificial intelligence–generated clips to his Truth Social accounts since Friday, apparently more fixated on the public perception of the Iran war, the midterm losses, and his White House renovation projects than the nationwide plane ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights and cost the economy billions of dollars.
One Sunday post depicted rows of sloppily generated Air Force troops kneeling and praying on a nondescript tarmac beside a pair of Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft.
Hours earlier, Trump recirculated AI-generated images of Defense Secretary Markwayne Mullin, though that, too, had little to do with the airline industry disaster. Instead, Trump shared fake images of himself holding Mullin’s 15-year-old son Jim, and more fake images of Mullin crying, alongside a story that recounted a story Mullin told during his Senate confirmation hearing in March about his son’s brain injury.
By Monday morning, the president could not offer a great explanation as to why he was so disinterested in the public emergency.
“What do you say to critics who say you are too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airlines are crumbling? Given the fact that Republicans have been in control?” one journalist pressed Trump outside the White House.
“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” Trump said. “You never notice broken windows, obviously when you come, I don’t know.”
Trump then claimed that the White House had 18 broken windows before he began the renovations, and that plaster was falling off the exterior walls.
“It was an embarrassment, and you know it took me 10 minutes a day, because I know great construction people and I know people that can put it back. So the White House is in beautiful shape,” Trump said, briefly reorienting the conversation to the helipad he constructed in time for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in September.
But as the journalist attempted to push Trump on the FAA issue, the president snapped. “Listen to me,” Trump seethed.
“It’s gotten great reviews. And nicest of all will be the ballroom, which people are saying fits like a glove. For 150 years, people have wanted it,” Trump insisted, adding that the “stone was badly broken.”
It was clear that the line of questioning about the FAA was getting on his nerves, as Trump derided the querying reporter as “pathetic.”
“I have a responsibility to make sure that the symbol of our country is in decent shape,” Trump said through his teeth.
“The White House was in terrible condition, now it’s in great condition,” he continued. “And losers like you come out and say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House?’ Because the White House is a symbol of our country.”
The Trump administration blamed the rare nationwide ground stop on faulty copper wiring and a bum router located in Arkansas. Senior officials denied that the rapid expansion of the agency’s AI tools—which were rolled out the day prior—had anything to do with the critical failure.