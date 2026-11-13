Mississippi GOP Leader Loses It as Experian Exposes Election Disaster
Michael Watson is freaking out after Experian said no one should use its data for elections, immediately after Mississippi did just that.
Mississippi’s Senate race was marred by people being wrongly disqualified from the state voter rolls because of bad data, and the Republican secretary of state is having trouble taking responsibility.
Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office used data on expired addresses from the credit agency Experian to purge Mississippi’s voter rolls, even after being warned that the data was unreliable. On Thursday, Watson threatened to sue the credit agency in a deleted social media post, according to Democracy Docket, after Experian told The Atlantic earlier this week that its data shouldn’t have been used for voter records.
“The solution provided at that time consisted of supplemental address information and was not designed or intended to validate voter records,” Experian vice president for corporate communications Scott Anderson said.
In his now-deleted post, Watson claimed that the credit agency was “crawfishing away” from the state, tagging the Election Assistance Commission, an independent government agency that aids states with elections.
“Should we consider a lawsuit?” Watson wrote to the EAC. “They marketed a product for a specific reason and are now saying it wasn’t designed for that reason. More to come …”
Watson posted again the same day, attacking an article by Experian on its website saying that commercial data could be used to improve voter records.
“Since Experian doesn’t like the heat and appears as if they will not stand by their customers, they may want to delete the below piece from their website,” Watson wrote in a post that is still up.
In a statement to Democracy Docket, Watson’s communications director, Elizabeth Jonson, said that “Mississippi was never told the data was only supplemental or that it was not intended for this use.”
But Mississippi Today reported as early as March that Experian’s data was faulty, and a coalition of civil rights groups sent another last-minute warning to Watson’s office four days before the midterms asking him to reinstate people who were kicked off the voter rolls because of Experian’s data. Those warnings went unheeded, and the state’s election results dragged on because thousands of residents were forced to use affidavit ballots, which had to go through extra steps of verification before being counted.