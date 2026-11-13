Mississippi GOP Leader Loses It as Experian Exposes Election Disaster

Mississippi’s Senate race was marred by people being wrongly disqualified from the state voter rolls because of bad data, and the Republican secretary of state is having trouble taking responsibility.

Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office used data on expired addresses from the credit agency Experian to purge Mississippi’s voter rolls, even after being warned that the data was unreliable. On Thursday, Watson threatened to sue the credit agency in a deleted social media post, according to Democracy Docket, after Experian told The Atlantic earlier this week that its data shouldn’t have been used for voter records.