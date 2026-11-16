Trump Demands More Money to Fix Flight Issues
The FAA rolled out a new AI system days before flights were grounded.
Artificial intelligence was not to blame for the nationwide grounding of airplanes, says the Federal Aviation Administration.
Instead, government officials say that a router issue was at fault: Problems during a routine router upgrade in Arkansas caused it to ping the FAA’s communications network hundreds of times per second, overwhelming the system and causing difficulties with air traffic communications.
However, not everyone buys the FAA’s explanation. Robert W. Mann Jr., the founder of an airline analysis and consulting firm, told The New York Times, “The idea that you would have a single router take down a national network is just not plausible.”
The timing of the ground stop also came conveniently close to the FAA’s rollout of a new AI system, SMART, an $875 million setup that officials say centralizes data on weather, flight paths, and staffing to help specialists find and fix problems in the sky. SMART was launched nationwide on November 10, three days before flights were grounded across the country.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that there’s no indication that the new AI system was related to the ground stop, as did the startup that designed the system, Air Space Intelligence.
House Democrats are raising concerns about safety, and asked to audit the SMART system last month.
“Concerningly, the nation’s front line aviation safety workforce apparently had little to no input into SMART’s development and have received limited training and information during the current deployment process,” Democrats on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure said in an October 13 letter. “The use of artificial intelligence within SMART has rightfully raised serious questions about its reliability and safety benefits, particularly on its potential to interfere with decision-making by experienced air traffic controllers or to hallucinate safety-critical information.”
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is asking for more funding for the FAA, blaming this failure on old equipment.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that $50 billion is needed to upgrade the FAA’s network, but billions have already been spent: President Joe Biden awarded $25 billion over five years as part of a larger infrastructure bill, and $12.5 billion was approved in 2025 to modernize the FAA’s air traffic system.
President Donald Trump finally spoke up about the situation on Sunday morning, two days after the planes were grounded, advocating for further funding.
“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS!”