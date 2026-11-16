Trump Demands More Money to Fix Flight Issues

However, not everyone buys the FAA’s explanation. Robert W. Mann Jr., the founder of an airline analysis and consulting firm, told The New York Times, “The idea that you would have a single router take down a national network is just not plausible.”

The timing of the ground stop also came conveniently close to the FAA’s rollout of a new AI system, SMART, an $875 million setup that officials say centralizes data on weather, flight paths, and staffing to help specialists find and fix problems in the sky. SMART was launched nationwide on November 10, three days before flights were grounded across the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that there’s no indication that the new AI system was related to the ground stop, as did the startup that designed the system, Air Space Intelligence.