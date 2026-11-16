“Losers Like You”: Trump Tears Into Black Woman Reporter Over FAA
Reporter Yamiche Alcindor dared ask Donald Trump about the actual issues of the day.
The president was sent over the edge Monday by a simple question about the FAA’s ground stop, resulting in a lengthy tirade and a series of demeaning remarks against an inquiring Black woman reporter.
“Mr. President, what do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?” NBC News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked Donald Trump as he departed the White House for a trip to Asia.
But Trump was apparently uninterested in acknowledging the multibillion-dollar national airline crisis spurred by his administration on Friday, which required practically every plane in U.S. airspace to cut short its route and land at the nearest airport.
Instead, the president took the opportunity to exalt his White House renovations for the umpteenth time, all while disparaging Alcindor as “pathetic” and a “loser” for daring to question his vanity projects. When Alcindor attempted to ask a follow-up question, Trump shot her down.
“You’re so pathetic,” he fumed. “This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts. I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money. This is called talent. You don’t have talent. You don’t know what a broken column is. When you see a broken column you don’t notice. But when other leaders of state and other people come here—the White House was in terrible condition. Now it’s in beautiful condition.”
“Cost me very little money to do it. I spent very little time to do it, and losers like you say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House?’ Because the White House is a symbol of our country, and the White House should look like that,” Trump said, extending his arm to gesture to the executive mansion behind him.
The Trump administration blamed the rare nationwide ground stop on faulty copper wiring and a bum router located in Arkansas. Senior officials denied that the rapid expansion of the agency’s artificial intelligence tools—which were rolled out the day prior—had anything to do with the critical failure.