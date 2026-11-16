But Trump was apparently uninterested in acknowledging the multibillion-dollar national airline crisis spurred by his administration on Friday, which required practically every plane in U.S. airspace to cut short its route and land at the nearest airport.

Instead, the president took the opportunity to exalt his White House renovations for the umpteenth time, all while disparaging Alcindor as “pathetic” and a “loser” for daring to question his vanity projects. When Alcindor attempted to ask a follow-up question, Trump shot her down.

“You’re so pathetic,” he fumed. “This doesn’t cost money. This is peanuts. I pay for it. This doesn’t cost money. This is called talent. You don’t have talent. You don’t know what a broken column is. When you see a broken column you don’t notice. But when other leaders of state and other people come here—the White House was in terrible condition. Now it’s in beautiful condition.”