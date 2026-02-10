Trump’s New Best Bud Is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang—For Now

Trump can protect Huang from predators—harsh regulations, stalled federal energy approvals, strict export regimes—all while allowing Nvidia to feast on more than $10 million in government contracts. Meanwhile, Huang has stationed himself as the guardian of Trump’s desired legacy: American reindustrialization and AI dominance. Together, Trump and Huang are burrowed together in the mud that is fascist corporatism—but can it last?

Last week, Nvidia was reportedly still haggling with the U.S. government over the details of its recent deal to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, with the Trump administration taking a 25 percent cut of all revenues and sales. While it’s still unclear whether China will actually agree to buy the chips, the tenuous deal was still a major victory for Huang, who has spent months cozying up to Trump.

Trump and Huang’s seemingly symbiotic relationship began in April, when Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick invited the tech titan to Mar-a-Lago to sing for his supper. Lutnick and Huang had started off on good footing themselves just a few months earlier, when Lutnick called him to offer a direct line to Trump.