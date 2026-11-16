Just two days after the midterm elections, Crosbie announced her candidacy in a letter to the RNC’s 168 members. She questioned whether Republicans had done enough to address voter concerns to avoid the sweeping party losses. “Tuesday’s results were a serious setback,” she wrote. “We owe ourselves an honest account of why.”

The White House did not take kindly to the first major challenge to Trump’s authority within the Republican Party ranks. “The White House was blindsided by KC’s bid for RNC Chair and people are infuriated that she did not give anybody a courtesy call,” an administration official told Axios.

During a meeting in the White House on November 6, Trump warned that if Crosbie was crowned, he’d cut the financial cord. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration and Cabinet officials would no longer be permitted to appear at fundraising events. Trump would also bar the RNC from using his likeness and signature as part of fundraising efforts.