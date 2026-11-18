Trump’s New Behavior Has Health Expert Ringing Alarm Bells
Donald Trump is displaying a concerning new tic.
President Donald Trump’s weaving waddle is raising red flags for health experts.
In a recent interview with political commentator David Pakman, Dr. Frank George, a psychologist and cognitive neuroscientist who writes The Gaslight Report on Substack, said that Trump’s walking pattern is consistent with signs of dementia.
George observed that Trump has been spotted swerving in an S-shaped stride whenever he tries to walk in a straight line. “There are a few different motor disturbances that you can attribute that to, anything from stroke to vestibular abnormalities,” he said.
Multiple videos of Trump walking along the grounds of the Malacañang Palace in Manila on Tuesday appeared to show the president’s legs buckling on the red carpet like a newborn foal’s.
But Trump’s new walk is perhaps clearest in this video from October, where the president appeared unable to control his swerving stride as he walked to his newly installed White House helipad.
George suggested that Trump’s new walk was consistent with the doctor’s long-standing suspicions: that the president is possibly suffering from behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia.
“When I see that as part of that overall constellation of symptoms, and I don’t see other symptoms associated, let’s say, with Parkinson’s or with tardive dyskinesia, you eliminate those because you don’t see that pattern of multiple symptoms,” George said. “I don’t eliminate [frontotemporal dementia] because it does fit the pattern.
“And so for me, these things start to become just more and more evidence that that’s what’s progressing,” he said. “You do see that type of S-walking with frontal cortex degeneration.”
George distinguished Trump’s new swerving from his other strange mannerisms, including dragging his right leg, and his habit of tapping his thigh while he walks. There has also been speculation that the president wears hidden leg braces beneath his trousers.
George had previously suggested that as Trump’s apparent dementia worsens, the president will become more disinhibited, giving way to his malignant narcissistic personality.