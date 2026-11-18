George observed that Trump has been spotted swerving in an S-shaped stride whenever he tries to walk in a straight line. “There are a few different motor disturbances that you can attribute that to, anything from stroke to vestibular abnormalities,” he said.

Multiple videos of Trump walking along the grounds of the Malacañang Palace in Manila on Tuesday appeared to show the president’s legs buckling on the red carpet like a newborn foal’s.

.@POTUS and President @bongbongmarcos walk along the grounds of Malacañang Palace in Manila 🇺🇸🇵🇭 https://t.co/KFgGnxUt9S — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2026

But Trump’s new walk is perhaps clearest in this video from October, where the president appeared unable to control his swerving stride as he walked to his newly installed White House helipad.