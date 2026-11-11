Democrats Win Mississippi Senate Seat as Blue Wave Comes for Everyone

Colom will be the first Democratic senator in Mississippi in 37 years and the first Black senator in the state since Reconstruction.

In addition to her public backing of Donald Trump, Hyde-Smith really stepped in it when she encouraged people to “pick another protein” if beef was getting too expensive. The viral soundbite became the focus of one of Colom’s attack ads, where Mississippi residents said they’d rather “pick another senator.”

Colom’s victory is an astounding rebuke of the Republican Party in the Magnolia State. In 2024, incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker won with 62.81 percent of the vote.