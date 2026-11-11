Democrats Win Mississippi Senate Seat as Blue Wave Comes for Everyone
Mississippi just picked another senator. Meet Scott Colom.
Democrats have done the unthinkable and flipped a Senate seat in Mississippi.
Democrat Scott Colom beat incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith with 49.19 percent of the vote, CNN projected on Wednesday, over one week after the election. Colom leads with more than 4,500 votes.
Colom will be the first Democratic senator in Mississippi in 37 years and the first Black senator in the state since Reconstruction.
In addition to her public backing of Donald Trump, Hyde-Smith really stepped in it when she encouraged people to “pick another protein” if beef was getting too expensive. The viral soundbite became the focus of one of Colom’s attack ads, where Mississippi residents said they’d rather “pick another senator.”
Colom’s victory is an astounding rebuke of the Republican Party in the Magnolia State. In 2024, incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker won with 62.81 percent of the vote.
Colom is a 43-year-old Black Democrat and the district attorney for the 16th judicial district in Mississippi. On the campaign trail, he argued that Trump’s tariffs and Iran war caused extreme harm to Mississippians. He also called to raise the minimum wage, expand Medicaid access, support farmers, and address the rural hospital crisis.
This is not just a big win for Democrats, who now have 56 seats in the Senate. It’s also a big win for Colom personally. Just three years ago, Hyde-Smith blocked him from becoming a federal judge.
In 2023, President Joe Biden nominated Colom to be a district attorney in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. Hyde-Smith, however, blocked his nomination through the “blue slip” process, a tradition in which a senator can block a judicial nominee from their home state by refusing to return a blue-colored slip to the Judiciary Committee. Hyde-Smith refused to support Colom due to his support for trans rights and her (inaccurate) claim that Colom received funding from liberal philanthropist George Soros.
“I visited with the District Attorney recently, and I recognize that he is smart and well liked in his district,” Hyde-Smith said at the time, explaining her rejection. “However, there are a number of concerns I have regarding his record. As someone with a strong interest in protecting the rights of girls and women, I am concerned about Scott Colom’s opposition to legislation to protect female athletes.”