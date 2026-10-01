South Korea Dumps Cold Water on Trump’s Big Natural Gas Announcement

“What the Korean government agreed with the U.S. is that the Alaska project will proceed only if it is commercially viable,” said Kim Jung-kwan, South Korea’s minister of trade, industry and resources, according to Bloomberg.

“What was reported today went beyond what had been agreed,” he said, and expressed Seoul’s regrets to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

It’s not clear whether the Trump administration was aware that the commitment wasn’t set in stone, or if it believed it could manifest the funds by simply announcing them, or if—in true Trumpian fashion—it doesn’t care whether they’re real or not and this was all for show.