ICE Agents Pepper-Spray Pregnant Woman and Throw Her on the Ground
Video of the brutal arrest shows the woman’s husband shouting at agents that she is pregnant.
A U.S. citizen was pepper-sprayed and thrown on the ground by federal immigration agents on Sunday, even after she warned them that she was pregnant.
Lizbeth Vargas Andrade and some of her family members were monitoring federal immigration agents’ activity outside Stanislaus County Jail in Modesto, California, when ICE blocked her sister-in-law Monica Alvarado’s vehicle. As ICE agents forced their way into her sister-in-law’s vehicle, claiming that she was transporting strangers, Vargas Andrade’s husband, Adolfo Talavera Alvarado, started recording.
In a video shared with ABC News by Vargas Andrade’s attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, agents can be seen also trying to arrest Vargas Andrade, but she pulls away. One agent is seen deploying pepper spray toward her. “She’s pregnant with child,” her husband can be heard saying.
Moments later, ICE agents can be seen throwing her to the ground on her stomach, and cuffing her hands behind her back.
Vargas Andrade was taken by ICE and detained for several hours before being released, her attorney told ABC News. She visited a hospital, where doctors determined that her baby was unharmed. One other person who was riding in Alvarado’s car was detained by ICE.
ICE has accused Vargas Andrade of assaulting ICE officers, which she denies. So far, no charges have been filed against her.
It’s no secret that ICE agents across the country practice excessive force, warrantless searches and arrests, racial profiling, and wrongful detentions. This isn’t even the first time an ICE agent has used excessive force on a pregnant woman. During the agency’s sweeping enforcement operation in Minneapolis earlier this year, ICE agents violently restrained a woman, dragging her through the snow and pinning her face down as onlookers shouted that the woman was pregnant. Not to mention, many pregnant women in ICE detention suffer from abuse and medical neglect.