What’s Up With the Needle Mark on Trump’s Hand?
The president is not looking or sounding good on his overseas trip.
President Trump still has what looks like needle marks on his hands, and the White House has yet to explain what exactly they are.
Trump’s trip to Asia has placed a renewed focus on the strange, dark red marks on Trump’s otherwise pale hands—feeding even further into the rumors that he’s been receiving some kind of injection into his hand for a larger undisclosed health issue.
Marks have been popping up on Trump’s hands for at least two years. He was seen with dark red marks on his hand in January 2024, a large patch of poorly matched makeup in 2025, and bruises on his arm back in September.
Trump’s mental acuity has also been questioned in the early days of this Asia trip after he wrongly stated that the “Russia-Iran” war was killing 25,000 people a month on Tuesday while standing next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.