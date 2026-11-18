The BBC recognized and even apologized for this error but refused to pay him $1 billion for a tape that he claimed caused him “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.”

In a letter to the White House released last week, BBC chair Samir Shah said that both he and the entire network were “sorry for the edit of the president’s speech” and acknowledged that the editing choices created “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.” At the same time, the letter laid out an abject refusal to take Trump’s legal threats further. “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim,” the letter read.

But Kuntz did not agree, and last week decided against the BBC’s motion to dismiss by allowing Trump’s lawsuit to move forward.