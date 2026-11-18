Trump’s $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit Is Massively Blowing Up in His Face
Donald Trump will soon be forced to explain himself.
Donald Trump started a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC, and now a federal judge has determined that he must formally participate to finish it.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz of the Southern District of Florida declared Tuesday that the president must sit for a deposition in January to advance the case, which centers on how the British Broadcasting Corporation edited the speech he delivered on January 6, 2021, for use in a documentary.
“It is Trump’s case, so he should expect to be deposed,” Kuntz wrote in a four-page order.
And Trump appears to be very willing, informing the court that he would be available for deposition between January 11 and January 22—a marked delay from the previous trial schedule, which gave Trump a deposition deadline of December 11. As a result of Trump’s proposed dates, the judge also revised the trial timeline, shifting the trial ready date from April 6 to May 3.
Trump sued the British broadcasting network for defamation, pinpointing the Panorama documentary “Trump: A Second Chance,” which spliced together comments that Trump originally made 35 minutes apart.
The BBC recognized and even apologized for this error but refused to pay him $1 billion for a tape that he claimed caused him “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.”
In a letter to the White House released last week, BBC chair Samir Shah said that both he and the entire network were “sorry for the edit of the president’s speech” and acknowledged that the editing choices created “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.” At the same time, the letter laid out an abject refusal to take Trump’s legal threats further. “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim,” the letter read.
But Kuntz did not agree, and last week decided against the BBC’s motion to dismiss by allowing Trump’s lawsuit to move forward.
“On its face, the editing may independently establish the plausibility of actual malice,” Kuntz wrote. “BBC tries to frame this editing as ordinary editing done to condense a seventy-minute-long speech into twelve seconds. But the Court is not persuaded.”