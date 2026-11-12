ICE Deletes Posts After Getting Sued for Arresting U.S. Citizen
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scrubbing its own timeline after a lawsuit from Minneapolis resident Aliya Rahman.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement appears to be trying to cover its tracks after the agency was sued on Tuesday by a woman it violently arrested and detained.
HuffPost reports that ICE deleted at least two posts from its X account defending the arrest of Minneapolis resident Aliya Rahman, who was heading to a medical appointment in January when agents smashed her car window and dragged her from the vehicle. Rahman sued the agency, accusing agents of false arrest and imprisonment, negligent supervision, negligence, assault, and battery.
The first deleted post, from February, included a video of the incident. ICE captioned the video: “Unfortunately, we have the receipts. As shown in our video, Aliya Rahman clearly had enough room to move herself and her vehicle out of the way. Officers even walked away from the vehicle, thinking that she was going to leave the scene. Instead, she remained at the location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way.”
The second deleted post criticized Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, who brought up Rahman’s violent arrest at a congressional hearing in March with then Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
“Rep. Lofgren is pushing a lie that’s already been debunked,” the post read. “As shown in our video, anti-ICE agitator Aliya Rahman clearly had enough room to move herself and her vehicle out of the way. Officers even walked away from her vehicle, thinking she was going to leave the scene. Instead, she remained at the location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way.”
The agency didn’t respond to HuffPost’s questions as to why it deleted the posts. Federal agencies are required to preserve all records by law, including social media posts. At least one other post mentioning Rahman is still available on ICE’s X profile.
“Agencies cannot delete records from a social media platform or from a recordkeeping system without a disposition provided by a NARA-approved records schedule,” the National Archives and Records Administration told government agency leaders in a November 2022 memo.
A Homeland Security spokesperson told HuffPost, “We are aware of the lawsuit and look forward to vigorously defending ourselves in court.”