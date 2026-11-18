Donald Trump has been cozy with the Kremlin since his first term as president in 2016, and his second-term foreign policy duo (his own son-in-law and a former real estate developer) has apparently learned from the best: Witkoff recently called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “humanitarian,” and Kushner has been cutting deals within peace negotiations to line his friends’ pockets.

As the Democratic Party gears up to take the majority in the next Congress, the Trump administration appears to be bracing for a swell in support for increased military and financial aid to Ukraine and, as one person familiar with the peace talks told the Independent, potential investigations into the administration’s dealings with Russia. This would make both Kushner’s and Witkoff’s lives substantially less pleasant.

By playing good cop to entice Moscow to the negotiating table, the U.S. envoys are telling us loud and clear whose side they’re on. Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes. His invasion into Ukraine has killed at least 120,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 15,000 civilians since it began in 2022. But hey, let’s get this “humanitarian” a good deal.