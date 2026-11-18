Democrats Flip Alaska and Send Second Native Woman to Senate
Former Representative Mary Peltola has flipped a crucial seat.
Democratic challenger Mary Peltola has unseated Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.
The former Alaska representative defeated Sullivan with 50.1 percent of the vote, with 99 percent of the votes counted. The AP finally called the race Tuesday night after weeks of counting. She will be one of the first two Native women in the U.S. Senate, alongside Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota.
Peltola entered the race in January with a focus on fishing, an Alaska-specific policy area that touches everything from affordability to labor and money in politics. She won with the slogan, “Fish, Family, and Freedom.”
The Democrat’s victory comes after the Justice Department sued to block Alaska from certifying its Senate election results in the event that the incumbent Sullivan lost due to voter “confusion” because there was another Republican named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot.
Alaska’s Supreme Court in June upheld lower court rulings that found the two Sullivans could run in the same election—but the Trump administration waited until just days before the election to intervene. What’s more, a closer look at Alaska’s ballots showed that Sullivan was clearly listed as the “(Registered Republican) Incumbent.”
The incumbent Sullivan was seeking a third term with the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who carried the state by 13 points in 2024. But as Trump’s behavior has become more outrageous, the president’s support morphed into a liability.
Peltola’s victory gives Democrats a whopping 56 seats in the Senate.