But Kennedy is just the latest figurehead for a growing movement of anti-vax parents who have refused to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that have fruitlessly attempted to connect vaccination rates to autism. The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

Yet Kennedy is unlikely to be the last major anti-vax proponent in American politics—at least so long as Donald Trump and his lackeys remain in power. Last week, Kennedy revealed that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller—another vaccine skeptic who has refused to inoculate his own children—intended to make Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda a “top priority.”

Incredibly, America’s is not the first measles response that Kennedy has bungled. Under Kennedy’s stewardship, the anti-vax nonprofit Children’s Health Defense had its own questionable history with the disease. Preceding a deadly measles outbreak on Samoa in 2019, the organization spread rampant misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines throughout the nation, sending the island’s vaccination rate plummeting from the 60–70 percent range to just 31 percent, according to Mother Jones. That year, the country reported 5,707 cases of measles, as well as 83 measles-related deaths, the majority of whom were children under the age of five.