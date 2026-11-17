Measles Are No Longer Eliminated in Trump and RFK Jr.’s America
Donald Trump’s health secretary has encouraged anti-vaccine sentiment, even in the face of the surging deadly disease.
The U.S. officially lost its measles elimination status Tuesday.
The failed public health assessment marks the first time in 26 years that the country has been unable to contain the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially declared measles eradicated in 2000, thanks to the long-term use of a vaccine that was developed by U.S. scientists in 1963.
But falling vaccination rates—fueled in no small part by baseless rhetoric espoused by the likes of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy—have unraveled that progress.
Since January 2025, state agencies have reported more than 7,700 measles cases and 10 deaths. Hundreds of people have been hospitalized for treatment—many of them children—and most of those affected were unvaccinated.
A division of the United Nations, the Pan American Health Organization, or PAHO, made Tuesday’s evaluation. Mexico and Bolivia, which have similarly been racked by high viral loads in recent years, also lost their elimination statuses.
“Losing measles elimination status has broader implications than losing a public health designation,” PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said in a news conference Tuesday. “It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period of time, putting families and communities at the risk of preventable illness, hospitalization, and death.”
Kennedy abruptly began encouraging Americans to consider the MMR vaccine Tuesday, blaming falling vaccination rates on “COVID-era disruptions.”
“We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status,” he said in a statement. “We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications.”
CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz reiterated the message in her own statement, highlighting $100 million that the agency had invested in state and local governments to mitigate the illness.
“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does,” she said.
The statements mark a dramatic shift for America’s health officials, as once Kennedy unashamedly turned the Health Department away from vetted science and modern medicine as the rest of the country attempted to corral rising measles rates. In April 2025, Kennedy fell short of offering a full-throated endorsement of the MMR vaccine that prevents the highly contagious and incurable disease. At the time, he lied to CBS News that the jab had not been “safety tested” and was not effective for long-term prevention. He also said his agency was focused on finding treatments for unvaccinated individuals, which do not exist. At one point, Kennedy suggested unvaccinated individuals take simple vitamins to avoid contracting measles.
But Kennedy is just the latest figurehead for a growing movement of anti-vax parents who have refused to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that have fruitlessly attempted to connect vaccination rates to autism. The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.
Yet Kennedy is unlikely to be the last major anti-vax proponent in American politics—at least so long as Donald Trump and his lackeys remain in power. Last week, Kennedy revealed that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller—another vaccine skeptic who has refused to inoculate his own children—intended to make Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda a “top priority.”
Incredibly, America’s is not the first measles response that Kennedy has bungled. Under Kennedy’s stewardship, the anti-vax nonprofit Children’s Health Defense had its own questionable history with the disease. Preceding a deadly measles outbreak on Samoa in 2019, the organization spread rampant misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines throughout the nation, sending the island’s vaccination rate plummeting from the 60–70 percent range to just 31 percent, according to Mother Jones. That year, the country reported 5,707 cases of measles, as well as 83 measles-related deaths, the majority of whom were children under the age of five.
As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average, health-conscious individual.
Ignorance and hubris are the two ingredients that have brought measles surging into the foreground of American life. As a result, doctors across the country are being forced to confront a spate of symptoms that they’ve either never encountered in their professional careers or haven’t confronted in decades, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
“None of this had to happen,” Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist and pediatrician at the Baylor College of Medicine, told The New York Times Tuesday. “That’s what’s so tragic.”
This story has been updated.