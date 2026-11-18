Hakeem Jeffries Will Be First Black Speaker of the House
House Democrats voted for Jeffries to lead their caucus in the new Congress.
House Democrats elected Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to be the next House Speaker.
Jeffries, 56, won the secret ballot vote 251-11, cementing his bid to be the first Black speaker in the House of Representatives. At least two members missed the vote: Representative Bennie Thompson, who was attending the Homeland Security Committee annual worldwide threats hearing, and Representative Lou Correa, who is out recovering from a medical procedure related to a recent heart attack.
The New York Democrat faced no direct challenger, but heard stark criticism from voters who were eager for change after the Democrats issued a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump in the midterm elections.
Some were concerned that Jeffries, who was elected as minority leader in 2023, was not an effective enough opposition leader against Trump’s creeping authoritarian takeover. Jeffries’s strangely conciliatory comments regarding whether the new Democratic Congress would retaliate against Trump’s unchecked corruption and lawless rule following the midterms hasn’t inspired much faith, either. Voters were also concerned about his perceived coziness to corporations and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. One Change.org petition for a new House speaker garnered more than one million signatures.
Jeffries and his team were able to aggressively fend off any challenges, and make support for the speaker appear practically unanimous. Even the House’s stalwart progressive, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, publicly supported Jeffries. There are certainly those who believe he was exactly the right person to take on a more progressive mandate.
Following the vote, progressive Representatives-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Frederick Haynes, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb, and Claire Valdez released a joint statement saying they had been among those who had opposed Jeffries’s bid.
The group of lawmakers said they had worked to secure commitments from Jeffries on a progressive mandate to secure Medicare for All, get money out of politics, and end ICE terror and the genocide in Gaza. “While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction this party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership,” the group said.
Wednesday’s vote selected the Democrats’ nominee for speaker, but Jeffries will still have to win a formal election in the full House at the start of a new term in January. Democrats will control the chamber, currently holding 257 seats to Republicans’ 171 (218 races have yet to be called).
This story has been updated.