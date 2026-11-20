Judge: Trump Secretary Violated First Amendment With Weird Emails
“The Secretary must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages.”
It’s comforting to know that there are still people who believe in the separation of church and state.
One of those people is U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson of California, who ruled Thursday that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins violated the Constitution in religious messages that she sent to her department.
The case against Rollins was filed by a labor union and six employees, and cited emails that Rollins sent, including a Christmas message and a long Easter message. Rollins’s emails were sent to around 100,000 Department of Agriculture employees.
“Happy Easter—He is Risen indeed! Today we celebrate the greatest story ever told, the foundation of our faith, and the abiding hope of all mankind,” Rollins wrote.
“From the foot of the Cross on Good Friday to the stone rolled away from the now empty tomb, sin has been destroyed,” continues the email. “Jesus has been raised from the dead. And God has granted each of us victory and new life. And where there is life—risen life—there is hope.”
Disturbed employees and experts told The Washington Post in April that the email’s overtly religious rhetoric was unprecedented in recent memory.
“I have never seen that overtly of a religious email in all my years of government service,” a 15-year department employee anonymously told the Post, adding that they were “floored” by the email. “It’s a separation of state and religion for a reason.”
Now Thompson has ruled in the employees’ favor, saying that Rollins’s emails breached the establishment clause of the Constitution, as well as agency rules.
Thompson stressed that “the Secretary must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages.”
A USDA spokesperson told the Associated Press that the ruling was an “unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet Secretary,” and said an appeal is possible.