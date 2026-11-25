Mullin was specifically pulled from TV appearances on the issue by newly minted White House chief of staff Stephen Miller. The Post also reported that Mullin’s accent and demeanor suggested to those around him that he was not as learned on the issues as he needed to be, and that his closest staffers weren’t, either.

The critics aren’t just in the White House. Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly said on her radio show last week that Mullin seemed “like an idiot.”

“I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero. And this is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up,” Kelly said. Newsmax’s Greg Kelly also referred to Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as “two bumbling, mumbling, stumbling people.”