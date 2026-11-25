Markwayne Mullin’s Job Is In Danger
The secretary of homeland security is being criticized in the White House.
Markwayne Mullin is losing the White House.
New reporting from The Washington Post contends that President Trump’s second homeland security secretary is seen as a “liability” by high-ranking officials in the Trump administration, particularly after his awkward, non-reassuring handling of the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide grounding of flights earlier this month—baselessly suggesting that AI might have downed the flights, and taking his own flight to a college football game while every other passenger in the U.S. was stranded.
Mullin was specifically pulled from TV appearances on the issue by newly minted White House chief of staff Stephen Miller. The Post also reported that Mullin’s accent and demeanor suggested to those around him that he was not as learned on the issues as he needed to be, and that his closest staffers weren’t, either.
The critics aren’t just in the White House. Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly said on her radio show last week that Mullin seemed “like an idiot.”
“I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero. And this is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up,” Kelly said. Newsmax’s Greg Kelly also referred to Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as “two bumbling, mumbling, stumbling people.”
Mark Krikorian, executive director at the conservative Center for Immigration Studies, doesn’t think Mullin was ever cut out for the Department of Homeland Security position.
“He was nominated basically to get confirmed quickly,” Krikorian told the Post. “He was in the Senate, people liked him and he got along—so if you pick somebody with that kind of objective, you can’t be surprised if there will be problems.”
Whether it’s Kristi Noem, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Pam Bondi, Alina Habba, or Katie Zacharia, the Trump administration seems to have a real problem picking individuals who can actually perform. And while this report suggests that Mullin’s days in the administration may be numbered, Trump is standing by him—at least publicly.
“He’s doing a good job. You know, it’s a very thankless job because if you take people out of the country, if you take 100 killers out and you have one person that shouldn’t be on the list, you just get decimated,” the president told the New York Post in an interview published Monday. “So it’s a very tough job.”