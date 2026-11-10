Trump Media Filings Show How Much He Makes From Selling His Posts

The report detailed how the DOJ failed to interview key witnesses while investigating Epstein and Maxwell’s abuse, pointing out that “Too many survivors and other witnesses informed this Committee that they were never approached or properly questioned by federal authorities.” The report called on the DOJ to reinterview witnesses, especially Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff, who survivors say lied to Congress about her role in Epstein’s abuse.

The committee pointed out other failures as well, including how the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida entered into a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007 that allowed him to serve a lesser sentence. Notably, the report also criticizes Trump’s DOJ for failures after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed in 2025, saying that the department “failed to adequately communicate about document releases and failed to sufficiently protect survivors. Deficient redactions exposed survivors’ sensitive personal information.”

The report still took aim at Democrats, claiming that they put politics first by “trying to implicate President Trump and insinuate that he was involved in the crimes of Epstein and Maxwell,” calling their efforts an “unfounded witch hunt … without regard for the interests of survivors, even though the facts gathered during this investigation do not suggest President Trump is implicated in any of Epstein’s crimes.”