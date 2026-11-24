Here’s How Much Bank Trump Made From Bringing Back Jensen Huang
The president owns hundreds of thousands of shares in Nvidia.
President Trump has made up to $15 million on Nvidia stock after Jensen Huang made his return as CEO—a move Trump himself had a major role in orchestrating.
Huang was removed as Nvidia CEO less than a week ago after it was revealed that he was having affairs with multiple women, one of whom was identified as a Chinese spy by the Trump administration’s intelligence. Days later, the company’s board of directors brought him back because they “received input from senior levels of the United States government.”
Trump bragged openly about providing that input in a 50-minute interview with CNBC on Monday, speaking excitedly about how it turned the entire market around.
“I watched the screen.… Now it’s a rocket ship going in the right direction,” he said. “And it’s saving the whole market.… It could be that there’s never been anything like it.”
Trump’s excitement may be based in the fact that he’s been trading Nvidia stock, and owned as much as 370,000 shares in Nvidia as of September 30—making his role in Huang’s return all the more questionable, as he is making money off of a company whose profit is directly related to his personal and political decisions as president.
Nvidia’s stock price shares shot up by 31.5 percent on Monday in reaction to Huang’s return, adding a whopping $950 billion in value to the company.
“I think it’s worth being candid about what happened here,” The Bulwark’s Sam Stein wrote on X Monday. “The US government pressured the board of a private company to reinstate a CEO who had compromised US national security and broken serious internal HR policies because they liked what he did to the share price.”
Democratic calls for investigation have begun.
“The Trump Administration’s rush to reinstate Jensen Huang underscores the need for Congress to act. Trump is putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasizing that he’s learned nothing from his resounding election defeat,” Senator Chuck Schumer wrote online. “Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain.”
“Jensen Huang compromised our national security, and yet he was reinstated to his old position because the President of the United States asked for it. The same President who owns millions of dollars of Nvidia stock that rebounded after the reinstatement,” Representative Pramila Jayapal wrote. “This is unacceptable and reeks of corruption. Congress will investigate.”