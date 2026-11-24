Trump bragged openly about providing that input in a 50-minute interview with CNBC on Monday, speaking excitedly about how it turned the entire market around.

“I watched the screen.… Now it’s a rocket ship going in the right direction,” he said. “And it’s saving the whole market.… It could be that there’s never been anything like it.”

Trump’s excitement may be based in the fact that he’s been trading Nvidia stock, and owned as much as 370,000 shares in Nvidia as of September 30—making his role in Huang’s return all the more questionable, as he is making money off of a company whose profit is directly related to his personal and political decisions as president.