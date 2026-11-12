Top Republican Calls for Military to Remove Ilhan Omar From Congress

“I don’t think she should be. I think it’s gonna be proven that her birthdate—she has lied about it repeatedly. I think that’s documented,” Emmer said.

Emmer added that “once it is confirmed that she was not under the age of 18 when her father was naturalized, regardless of whether he was rightly naturalized or not, she was over the age of 18. Guess what, Benny? That is an administrative process. She is immediately no longer a citizen, and she has to reapply for citizenship. And by the way, I’ll just remind you that at that point, she’s no longer a member of Congress anymore, either.”

Emmer called Omar “one of the dumbest people you could be” and “completely anti-American.” When Johnson asked him if the military or Capitol Police should remove Omar from Congress if she’s determined not to be a legal citizen, Emmer replied, “Yes! The sergeant at arms, she is no longer allowed on the House floor.”