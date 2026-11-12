Top Republican Calls for Military to Remove Ilhan Omar From Congress
Representative Tom Emmer made the demand after complaining about the demographics of the new Congress.
Republican Representative Tom Emmer, who was just reelected to lead House Republicans as the party’s whip, a member of the GOP leadership in the House, appears to be doubling down on bigotry and racism following his party’s massive midterm defeat.
On Thursday, Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th congressional district, called on the U.S. military to remove his fellow Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, who is of Somali origin, saying that she should be removed from Congress after ranting about all the Somalis in his state. Emmer was speaking to conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, who asked him if Omar was an American citizen.
“I don’t think she should be. I think it’s gonna be proven that her birthdate—she has lied about it repeatedly. I think that’s documented,” Emmer said.
Emmer added that “once it is confirmed that she was not under the age of 18 when her father was naturalized, regardless of whether he was rightly naturalized or not, she was over the age of 18. Guess what, Benny? That is an administrative process. She is immediately no longer a citizen, and she has to reapply for citizenship. And by the way, I’ll just remind you that at that point, she’s no longer a member of Congress anymore, either.”
Emmer called Omar “one of the dumbest people you could be” and “completely anti-American.” When Johnson asked him if the military or Capitol Police should remove Omar from Congress if she’s determined not to be a legal citizen, Emmer replied, “Yes! The sergeant at arms, she is no longer allowed on the House floor.”
The rest of Emmer’s interview with Johnson contained more slurs against Somali Americans, as he made up stories and echoed President Trump’s accusations of fraud. When Johnson called Somalis a “scar” on the face of Minnesota, Emmer readily agreed.
Now the second-highest ranking Republican in the House, Emmer isn’t changing his ways, just like the rest of his party. In the past, he wasn’t so outwardly racist, even co-founding the Somali American Caucus in 2015 with Democratic Representative Keith Ellison, who is now Minnesota’s attorney general.
In 2016, Emmer defended Somalis in a town hall with his constituents, calling them “some of the fastest-assimilating populations that we’ve had.”
“If you’re asking me how I feel about immigrant populations who are in this country legally, and who are actually trying to find a better way for themselves and their families, I support it wholeheartedly,” Emmer said a decade ago. “I mean, the Germans had the same problem when they came over. The Polish had the problem. The Chinese had the problem.”
How times have changed.