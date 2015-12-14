The fifth Republican primary debate will take place on Tuesday, December 15, in Las Vegas, hosted by CNN. During the debate, follow along at the New Republic’s blog Minutes, which will have updates, analysis, and all the best Donald Trump GIFs.

Trump and eight other leading candidates will take the main stage at 8:30 p.m.: Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Chris Christie, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich, and Rand Paul. These nine contenders had to meet one of three criteria in recent polls, winning the support of at least 3.5 percent of voters nationally, 4 percent in Iowa, or 4 percent in New Hampshire.

Mikaela Lefrak/New Republic

The 6:00 p.m. undercard debate includes Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum, Lindsey Graham, and George Pataki. Missing from the stage will be Bobby Jindal, who dropped out soon after the last debate.



CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer will moderate, with CNN’s Dana Bash and conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt joining as additional panelists. This is the first GOP debate since the Paris terror attacks and the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, all of which have shifted the tone of the race towards national security.