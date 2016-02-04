The first of four newly scheduled Democratic primary debates will take place at the University of New Hampshire in Durham on Thursday, February 4, at 9:00 p.m. The debate will air on MSNBC, with NBC News’ Chuck Todd and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow moderating. Follow along at the New Republic’s Minutes blog for live updates and analysis.

This debate, the fifth so far of the Democratic primary, comes just days after Hillary Clinton eked out a razor-thin win over Bernie Sanders in the Iowa Caucus. With Sanders’s near-home-court advantage in New Hampshire, it looks increasingly likely that Clinton will lose the state’s primary on Tuesday (the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate poll shows Sanders leading by 17.5 percentage points). Look for Clinton to make a more national appeal in this debate as she trains her gaze on the South Carolina primary, a state with one of the highest percentages of black voters.

With Martin O’Malley out of the race, the rest of the debates will be head-to-head showdowns between Clinton and Sanders. The other three newly added debates will be in Flint, Michigan, in March, Pennsylvania in April, and California in May. All have now been sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, which had at first resisted the additions.

