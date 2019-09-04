The Fog of Intervention

During Power’s sophomore year, the Berlin Wall came down, the Cold War ended, and she became a political junkie who quizzed herself on the news of the day. In the summer of 1990, she took a trip to Europe that would transform her life. Power began her journey with a visit to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. Walking through the bleak Secret Annex drove home to Power “the horror of Hitler’s crimes,” and after her visit she started to keep a list of books she wanted to read on “what U.S. officials knew about the Holocaust and what they could have done to save more Jews.” Soon after, she traveled to Dachau, where she “wondered aloud what the modern world would look like if President Roosevelt had not finally entered the war.” (Ignoring, naturally, the Soviet Union’s role in ending World War II, and that it was the Red Army that liberated Auschwitz.)

Power’s trip persuaded her that U.S. military force could legitimately be used to save innocent lives. The Holocaust became for her the moral justification for American empire in an era in which the United States no longer faced any perceived existential threats. Power concluded that if the United States didn’t rule the world, genocide was inevitable, and for the remainder of her career she would view atrocities in the Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East through the prism of the Holocaust: After all, if the U.S. military had liberated victims of genocide in the 1940s, why couldn’t it do the same in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s?

If the U.S. military had liberated victims of genocide in the 1940s, why couldn’t it do the same in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s?

The timing of Power’s trip was also crucial for her intellectual development. Before the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, it was difficult to argue that the U.S. military could serve as a neutral arbiter of human rights. Not only was the nation engaged in an avowedly political struggle with an existential communist enemy, but the Vietnam War and several other failed interventions underlined the dangers of using military force for ideological ends. Communism’s collapse made it possible for Power to imagine the U.S. military as a nonideological guarantor of broadly accepted human rights. The empire could act for humanity, not politics. For Power—and for many in her generation—the U.S. military was the base upon which the liberal international order of free markets, democracy, and human rights would be constructed.