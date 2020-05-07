Did the Military Really Just Ban Coronavirus Survivors?

That’s a drastic measure on its own, notwithstanding that the defense establishment has fallen far short of its recruiting numbers, been racked by more than 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, struggled to give its worldwide commanders Covid-19 guidance, lost quarantined cadets to suicide, and left many military families in financial and deployment limbo during the pandemic. But the rule is nothing if not consistent with these problems, as it’s sowing widespread confusion and could even put more service members at risk of infection.





A military official who spoke with McClatchy’s Tara Copp on Thursday stressed that the decision to make Covid-19 a “permanently disqualifying” condition for new enlistees was only “interim guidance,” and any coronavirus disqualifications would be subject to further review:

The official said the new policy would not necessarily disqualify a potential recruit, but would force an additional review where the recruit would need to get a waiver to move forward with the enlistment. The new policy would mean a past coronavirus exposure would be treated the same as other medical conditions, such as hearing loss, “that are considered ‘permanently disqualifying,’ subject to a medical waiver,” the official said.

Besides rendering terms like “permanently disqualifying” meaningless, there are two serious problems with that official’s reasoning. First, for other “disqualifying” but waiverable medical conditions, there are already robust, thought-out rules to guide review boards’ decisions. The Air Force’s guidance for waivers of Lasik eye surgeries runs 13 pages, for example. No such advice apparently yet exists for boards to consider grace for documented coronavirus sufferers: Will virus-genetics tests be given the same weight as antibody tests? Will privately administered tests factor the same as public-agency testing regimes? How much retesting can a recruit request? What even is the aim of the new rule in shaping the force? In the absence of black-letter answers to these questions, review boards presumably will have to defer to a MEPS doctor’s decision to bar the enlistees from joining up. Should answers materialize later, enlistees who were barred earlier will have legitimate questions about how fairly they were treated.