How the GOP Fell in Love With Cancel Culture

Cancel culture also featured heavily in August’s Republican National Convention. It was there that the Covington Catholic teen Nick Sandmann, who achieved infamy after appearing to mock an Indigenous activist at the Capitol in 2019, spoke about what happened to him after the incident. “I learned that what was happening to me had a name,” Sandmann said. “It was called ‘being canceled.’ As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void. Canceled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated, or even threatened. And often, the media is a willing participant. But I would not be canceled.” Sandmann concluded by putting on a Make America Great Again cap.



What does it even mean to be canceled? For years, the people warning about cancel culture have been conflating online criticism with “cancellation,” which is both more ominous-sounding than mere criticism and also a hell of a lot more amorphous. In a semi-ironic 2018 New York Times piece, Jonah Engel Bromwich argued that “almost everyone worth knowing” had been canceled for crimes both small and large: Bill Gates, Gwen Stefani, Erykah Badu, Cristiano Ronaldo, and on and on. Needless to say, none of these people has actually been “canceled.”



The cancel culture warriors have done little to distinguish public criticism from the more insidious pathology they claim is running rampant in America. And when they’ve tried, the diagnosis has been as vague as the terminology. A public letter published in Harper’s over the summer and signed by a number of journalists, authors, and public intellectuals, argued that “editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes.” No names were named; no statistics provided. From the letter, it is impossible to tell just how large the specter of cancel culture is, though its signatories want you to believe it casts a shadow over everything.

