The Response to the Capitol Riot Is Whitewashing the History of Black Insurrection

Two decades later, in 1831, a similar existential threat emerged and was again met with overwhelming state violence: The rebellion led by Nat Turner in Virginia was violently put down after President Andrew Jackson used the Insurrection Act, at the request of Norfolk’s mayor, to send three army artillery companies to suppress the uprising. (That same law, which allows the president to authorize use of military force against citizens, is the weapon Trump threatened to use against Black Lives Matter protesters last summer. It also may not come as a surprise that Trump had a portrait of Jackson hanging in the Oval Office.) Despite the brutal response, the insurrection forced Virginia to critically examine the institution of slavery, nearly leading to its end in the state. Another insurrection decades later, this time launched at Harpers Ferry in West Virginia by a multiracial militia led by the abolitionist John Brown, is now regarded as a precursor to the Civil War.

Throughout the period of chattel slavery, there were 250 recorded rebellions that took place before the Thirteenth Amendment was passed. For generations, Black insurrectionists have worked to overthrow the anti-Black system of racial and economic exploitation in the United States. From slave rebellions to the unrest sparked by the murder of George Floyd, American history is a history of Black insurrection.

This radical tradition has felt lost, or flattened into false equivalence with reactionary violence, in the wake of the Capitol riot, as a strange political coalition has come together to respond to what transpired on January 6—a chaotic assemblage of police officers, veterans, small business owners, QAnon yoga moms, current and former elected officials, and other Trump loyalists. The primary narrative that has emerged is one of overwhelming nationalism, not unlike what transpired after September 11. Trump is cast as treasonous while Democrats and a handful of opportunistic Republicans clear a path to reclaim the greatness of the country after four years during which resistance to the federal government was a fashionable position. We must consider what this sweeping condemnation of “insurrection”—and turn toward unquestioning patriotism—might mean for Black people, for whom insurrectionary acts and rebellion have been part of our pursuit of true freedom for more than 400 years.