The Response to the Capitol Riot Is Whitewashing the History of Black Insurrection

In 1811, between 200 and 500 enslaved Black people armed themselves in a revolt that began on a sugar plantation a few miles outside of New Orleans. Charles Deslondes, a slave driver of Haitian descent, marshaled an insurrection against the slaver Manuel Andry, turning the tools of the plantation—the axe, the sugar cane knife—against his master. “An attempt was made to assassinate me by the stroke of an axe, and my poor son has been ferociously murdered,” Andry wrote of the attack in a letter to William C.C. Claiborne, then-governor of Louisiana.

Once off the plantation, Deslondes and his cohort marched toward the city, where they sought to declare an independent republic. Looting, burning plantation houses, and recruiting other enslaved people on the way, the insurrection that began at Andry’s plantation grew its numbers and eventually arrived in New Orleans, where they faced federal troops and a local white militia. Deslondes and his fellow insurrectionists, outnumbered and outgunned, were met with brutal, lethal force and a subsequent sham trial. Still, news of the rebellion traveled anxiously through white newspapers and their legacy endured. “The revolt had been much larger—and come much closer to succeeding—than the planters and American officials let on,” according to Daniel Rasmussen, author of American Risings: When Slaves Attacked New Orleans. “The slave army posed an existential threat to white control over the city of New Orleans.”

Two decades later, in 1831, a similar existential threat emerged and was again met with overwhelming state violence: The rebellion led by Nat Turner in Virginia was violently put down after President Andrew Jackson used the Insurrection Act, at the request of Norfolk’s mayor, to send three army artillery companies to suppress the uprising. (That same law, which allows the president to authorize use of military force against citizens, is the weapon Trump threatened to use against Black Lives Matter protesters last summer. It also may not come as a surprise that Trump had a portrait of Jackson hanging in the Oval Office.) Despite the brutal response, the insurrection forced Virginia to critically examine the institution of slavery, nearly leading to its end in the state. Another insurrection decades later, this time launched at Harpers Ferry in West Virginia by a multiracial militia led by the abolitionist John Brown, is now regarded as a precursor to the Civil War.