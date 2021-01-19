Ben Shapiro almost certainly got what he wanted out of a stint guest-hosting Politico’s flagship Playbook newsletter last Thursday. His turn at the helm—he followed Chris Hayes, Ken Burns, Yamiche Alcindor, James Bennet, and others, all of whom were filling in before a new quartet takes over on Inauguration Day—was, by his standards, unspectacular. Shapiro, who at 37 resembles a sadistic junior camp counselor, has in the past claimed that 800 million Muslims were “radicalized” around the world and that Arabs “like to live in open sewage,” while suggesting that Trayvon Martin deserved to be murdered. In Playbook, however, he merely argued that Republicans oppose Trump’s impeachment because “members of the opposing political tribe want their destruction, not simply to punish Trump for his behavior.”

He also said that companies that had stopped donating to Republicans who had attempted to overthrow the election results were hypocrites for continuing to donate to Democrats who supported last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.



A staff revolt followed, and a company-wide call about the controversy had over 300 participants. “Ben Shapiro is a racist, he’s not a journalist. We wasted our readers’ time with that piece because it included inaccurate information that wasn’t based on reporting. Not only was it not based on reporting, it directly undermined and was countered by” Politico’s own reporters, one person on the call reportedly argued. “It’s not just that he’s incendiary or conservative,” said another. “It’s that he sells falsehoods as an incendiary persona.”

