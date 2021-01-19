It’s a statement that is practically bowing under the weight of its contradictions. It’s not immediately clear, for instance, how handing over the organization’s most important piece of real estate to a partisan flamethrower is part of a mission to “rise above partisanship and ideological warfare.” Kaminski’s statement, moreover, was released precisely because Politico had been drawn into partisanship and ideological warfare. Finally, there’s the suggestion that Politico’s critics are upset about the outlets publishing conservative voices—that attacks on Shapiro are really about silencing the right. But Politico had already exemplified its commitment to hearing from the right when Eliana Johnson, an ex-Politico journalist who now edits the conservative Washington Free Beacon, guested at “Playbook” with little controversy—suggesting the problem was with Shapiro and not ideological diversity per se.

One could argue that an outlet devoted to an unbiased approach that transcends partisanship would steer well clear of the likes of Ben Shapiro. What Politico is actually doing here is performing a lack of bias—which in our current media environment means giving space to bad faith bullshit. It reveals that Politico is still more than willing to be a stenographer for bad faith actors, even in a moment in which one of the country’s two main parties has gone insane. In this sense, what Shapiro actually says is secondary to the fact that Politico is happy to have him.



This is all in keeping with the legacy of “Playbook.” Although “Playbook” is devoted to who holds power in Washington, it has never taken much interest in judging how that power is wielded or in holding it to account. What matters is who’s up and who’s down—and, of course, which multinational corporation is sponsoring. Shapiro’s guest spot is embarrassing, but then again so is “Playbook.”

