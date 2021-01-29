The March for Life Marches in Place

The supposed threat marchers needed to be kept safe from became a little clearer, as Hawkins recounted what it felt like to be in Washington the night, last August, that Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president, and “the people who were there, yelling” at attendees as they exited. Mancini had attended herself, she said. “I was so mad that people feel so strongly that they’re not giving us the freedom to believe what we want to believe. Who cares if I supported President Trump?” The role of pro-lifers in this moment, she said, was to help “restore some of these basic freedoms that have been sort of whipped away from us in this scary culture right now.” Hawkins echoed this. “To see the hate in those who were yelling at us… trying to spit at us, it really cemented to me why we need to keep doing what we’re doing in the pro-life movement.”

The post-1973 movement to criminalize abortion has never shied from a culture war. But the one these movement leaders were leaning towards is volatile, willing to do violence. In their maternalism, their professed wishes to protect marchers, the outside threat they see are those standing in the way of Trump. The danger in D.C. they allude to is not one unleashed on the Capitol on January 6, but in the reaction to it, and, seemingly, how they could be targeted themselves. (The Pentagon authorized the presence of the National Guard before the Biden-Harris inauguration, and Pence—not Trump—approved them being called up during the riots.) In any case, the victim role is a familiar one, and they adopted it before Biden had a chance to take any action on abortion. What they are telling the movement here is, Don’t come to Washington because no one here can protect you.