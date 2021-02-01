The GameStop Saga Is the First Post-Trump Story

There may be a simpler explanation: The GameStop saga is the first big post-Trump story. Sure, there have been attempts to tie it to the president: Some argue that the merry gang of day traders on Reddit were analogous to Trump’s own social media army; Donald Trump Jr. has predictably pledged allegiance to Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets channel, hoping its users will help propel him to 4 percent in the 2024 Republican primary. But the story has been more or less blessedly free of the former president’s grubby fingerprints. Last year, tens of millions of people voted for Joe Biden in the hope that, one day, they could think about something, anything, other than Donald Trump for 24 hours. GameStop is that dream fulfilled.



Are we not entertained? When was the last time a non-Trump story stuck in the news for three straight days? Trump’s megalomaniac tendencies always dragged the spotlight back in his direction; whenever attention strayed, a 5 a.m. tweetstorm, an insane, unsubstantiated allegation, or even a late-night misspelling was typically enough to compel its return. Nearly all news has been Trump news, in one way or another, for the past five years. And when we weren’t thinking about the weird and/or vile stuff the president of the United States was saying and/or posting, there was a grinding anxiety about what he was doing that we didn’t know about. Writing in the summer of 2019, my colleague Matt Ford argued that Trump’s “corrosive effect on American politics forces Americans to devote far more hours of their life to thinking about him than they should. All of this amounts to a tax of sorts on the national psyche—one that can never be repaid.”



Now, at long last, that tax is no longer being levied—or at least it’s not being applied in such a draconian fashion anymore. That is not to say that we’re in the clear—the Republican Party is as radical as ever; Trump himself may very well reemerge as an even more dangerous and destabilizing force. But we’ve had a remarkably clean break from all of Donald Trump’s hourly, news cycle–breaking bullshit, and it turns out there’s actually a whole big world of other bullshit to deal with.

