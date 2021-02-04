Why Biden and Harris Are Right About “Equity”

The equity argument lost political support starting in the 1970s because of resistance to affirmative action programs, Ronald Reagan’s demonization of welfare, and a property-tax revolt that evolved into a full-scale rebellion against progressive income taxation. For many years, Democrats were afraid to argue too openly for greater equality of outcomes. Many still are. But that started to change in 2011 with the Occupy movement’s powerful equity slogan, “We are the 99 percent.” A few years later, the equity slogan “Black Lives Matter” had a similar galvanizing effect. As late as 2018, a majority of voters opposed the Black Lives Matter movement, but an accumulation of horrific news stories about police killings of African Americans compelled the majority to recognize that while, yes, all lives mattered, Black lives were in particular peril from policing practices, and required particular attention.

The right’s demonization of the Biden administration over its emphasis on equity suggests that policies to encourage greater equality of outcomes remain at least somewhat controversial. Even after Occupy’s protest in Zuccotti Park, my friends at liberal foundations were telling me their funders steered them away from disparities in income to focus instead on disparities in opportunity. And Donald Trump’s presidency demonstrated that appeals to racial prejudice were hardly a dead letter.

No sensible person would question that improving equality of opportunity is an important liberal goal. But at least as measured by income, opportunity doesn’t appear to have diminished over the past few decades. A 1992 paper by the economist Gary Solon showed that the United States enjoyed significantly less economic mobility than economists had previously assumed and that, far from being a Horatio Alger-ish inspiration to the world, U.S. mobility ranked behind that of most other countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (See my 2012 New Republic article, “The Mobility Myth.”) But economic mobility didn’t worsen in the U.S. during the steady increase in income inequality over the past four decades; it merely stayed kind of bad. That would suggest growing income inequality is a more urgent problem than the deficit of economic opportunity.