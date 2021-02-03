Everyone Wins If the Republicans Banish Marjorie Taylor Greene—Including Her

The House of Representatives will vote Thursday on whether to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman Republican lawmaker from Georgia, from her committee assignments. Steny Hoyer, the number-two Democrat in the House, announced the move after his GOP counterpart signaled that his caucus would not sanction Greene on its own. “I spoke to Leader [Kevin] McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

Removing a member of Congress from their committee assignments isn’t an unprecedented sanction, but it is an extraordinary one. Lawmakers have previously lost their posts on committees for being investigated for federal crimes or indicted on federal charges. House Republicans stripped former Iowa Representative Steve King of his assignments in 2019 for openly defending white nationalism and white supremacy, a move that foreshadowed his electoral defeat in last year’s primary race.

Thursday’s vote is a signal moment for both Congress and the House Republican caucus. It gives the legislature a chance to anathematize a lawmaker’s views and insulate the legislative process from their dishonor. It gives Republicans a chance to distance themselves from her hateful views, an opportunity that few will likely take. And for Greene herself, it’s a terrific opportunity. She has shown virtually no interest in substantive policy matters or passing legislation; now she’ll be freed from the burden of pretending otherwise.