Everyone Wins If the Republicans Banish Marjorie Taylor Greene—Including Her

Indeed, there are few signs that Greene is actually interested in substantive legislative work. Most of the bills that she has co-sponsored so far appear to be written to burnish their backers’ culture-war credentials rather than to become federal law. Congress has already been in session for a month, and Greene has only been the primary sponsor of one piece of legislation: an article of impeachment against President Joe Biden that was filed on his first full day in office. Accordingly, removing Greene from her committee assignments would probably be more of a loss for Greene herself than for Georgia’s 12th congressional district and her constituents.

Against this backdrop, why didn’t House Republicans move to remove Greene from her committee assignments themselves? One factor is McCarthy’s weak leadership of his caucus, especially when it comes to its most extreme members. Another is some reported concern about the precedent it might set. But the simplest explanation is the most straightforward one: They just don’t want to do it.

After all, the House GOP caucus is more than willing to move against members who step over the line. It’s just not the line that most Americans think it is. Even while they resist sanctions for Greene, the same House Republicans are moving to oust Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney for having the temerity to vote to impeach Trump for inciting an attack on Congress. If they succeed and are looking for a lawmaker to replace Cheney who better represents their future, they might as well consider Marjorie Taylor Greene. After Thursday, she might have even more time to devote to it.