The Press’s Strange Memory-Holing of Trump’s First Impeachment

The video was so damning that it short-circuited political reporters’ hard-wired impulse to equivocate, water down, and, above all, hear both sides. The visual evidence on display—aided, it should be added, by the incompetent performance of Trump’s defense attorneys—made the Republican case irrelevant. How could they compete with such stirring documentary evidence? The video got such rave reviews that it would surely have a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes had it been given a theatrical release. Trump’s own impeachment lawyers praised it during their opening statements. Even Steve Bannon was impressed!



The video was so convincing, however, that it led reporters and analysts into some erroneous historical revisionism. The second impeachment trial is an open-and-shut case, they said; the first one, not so much. The truth was that the first impeachment trial was also open-and-shut, and the fact that it is no longer seen as such reveals the extent to which the Republican narrative continues to dominate coverage of Washington.



Writing in Mother Jones before the proceedings, for example, David Corn argued that the first impeachment was “much like a prosecutor attempting to nab a crime boss by concentrating on a single illegal act for which the proof was rock-solid,” but that “Trump was not impeached for his overall assault on the rule of law” as was happening in Impeachment Part Two. The New York Times’ resident conventional-wisdom generator, Peter Baker, meanwhile, made the case that the big problem with Impeachment Part One was that the case against Trump was too “abstract.”

