The Justice Department Is Way Too White

Self-reinforcing, racially skewed patterns of promotion in the department make things even worse. During my time at the Justice Department’s 150-lawyer criminal fraud section, every single person in the most senior positions was white, and at the time of my departure, there was just one other nonwhite line attorney in the roughly 40-person unit in which I worked. In 2019, my unit promoted seven people internally to managerial positions, and all of them were white. (For the record, I did not apply.) One of them had been in the office for about a year after spending a few years at a U.S. attorney’s office, and it was no secret that he got the promotion because he was friends with the guy (also white) who ran the section. (They met while losing a major trial together, which is supposed to be a bad thing.) Last year, the same person tried to persuade a court to rule against two defendants on a critical pretrial issue because they were invoking too many of their constitutional rights at the same time—high-order legal gibberish that fortunately did not carry the day, but bumbling and embarrassing nonsense all the same.

Even well-meaning reformers seem to have conspicuous blind spots. Last year, a group of former senior Justice Department officials from Democratic administrations released an outline for post-Trump reform that argued, among other things, that the department “needs to do everything possible to ensure that a diverse pool of talented, committed, honorable individuals is aware of opportunities for DOJ employment, finds them appealing, and actually applies for jobs.” True enough, but the report said nothing about ensuring that these people have a fair shot at promotions after they spend some time at the department. Plenty of good nonwhite attorneys leave because it can be the sort of place where a white person gets promoted—and is then in a position to hire and promote other people—even though he gets flummoxed when a defendant tries to assert more than one constitutional right at a time.

The corresponding absurdities can be striking. I had the honor of doing a six-month stint at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, but even though it comprises several cities with very large Black populations, it has never had a Black U.S. attorney—or, for that matter, any nonwhite U.S. attorney, beyond one lawyer who is currently holding the position on an acting basis. The usual accretion of racially correlated professional advantages has probably played a part: The U.S. attorney under Trump, Zachary Terwilliger, appears to have gotten a significant boost from the fact that his father was a senior department official in Republican administrations—the sort of guy who had a direct line to William Barr—and that he had worked as an adviser to Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, during which time he helped write the fraudulent memo that was used as the pretext to fire FBI Director James Comey. (Disclosure: I am friends with someone who has recently interviewed to be the U.S. attorney for the district under Biden.)