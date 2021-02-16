The Non-Hypocrisy of QAnon’s Sexual Politics

When Ruben Verastigui, a digital strategist who had worked for the Republican National Committee creating social media ads to promote Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, was arrested earlier this month in Washington, D.C. as part of a federal child sexual exploitation investigation, it was too easy to tag the incident as yet more evidence of MAGA hypocrisy. Verastigui had worked for the anti-choice group Students for Life. Just a few weeks before his arrest he was retweeting them, along with the anti-abortion activist Lila Rose, calling for the protection of the unborn. The detailed indictment contends that Verastigui had engaged in discussion on a website where a group of users allegedly traded child sexual abuse material, and that he had claimed, in messages obtained by federal investigators, “babies are some of my biggest turn-ons.” (Students for Life issued a statement saying the group “works every day to protect children and condemns those who harm them in any way.”) The party that sent multiple QAnon believers to Congress in 2020 had apparently employed someone who would go on to be charged with distributing child pornography. The “pedophiles” are calling from inside the house, as some noted on social media. But that’s not shocking, and it’s not even a political inconsistency.



What Verastigui and many others across the right stand for is not child protection, but control and coercion. Their sexual politics are a big tent and contain this all. They cannot be sufficiently challenged with charges of ideological or even moral contradiction. The most ostensibly far-out QAnon fringe engages in kidnapping their own children to “save” them from those they deem to be sex traffickers bent on abducting kids for nefarious purposes. So, too, do anti-choice clinic protestors put children and families at risk when they try to terrorize people out of having an abortion, supported by legislative allies who are committed to keeping abortion and any state support for raising a child—welfare, child care subsidies—out of reach. Of course, they may pay for members of their own family to have an abortion, discreetly, just as they may fight LGBTQ equal rights legislation while maintaining secret same-sex partners or hook-ups. There is nothing contradictory about a sexual politics which fetishizes the idea of children and babies over the well-being of actual kids, of the fantasy of family values over real families. Patriarchy is defined by its relentless fixation on compulsory innocence—other people’s, mostly, and usually, women and queer and trans people (and those who are all of the above). As it is rooted in such sexual politics, it appears that QAnon has absorbed the news of serious charges against Verastigui without much impact, even as some Trump opponents and liberals generally may assume or simply hope that such apparent hypocrisy would shake its foundations.

The recently arrested now-former Republican digital strategist is one in a string of Trump-associated Republicans to face charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors. A former Kentucky judge who served as a Trump delegate and ballot observer was charged with multiple human trafficking offenses, after an investigation found that he had a pattern of paying minors and adults for sex, in some cases recording them. Before all that, Tim Nolan was a local conservative political celebrity, as the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.