Andrew Cuomo Is Screwed

But over the last few weeks, Cuomo has careened down the mountain. Throughout 2020, Republicans had tried to turn New York’s staggeringly high rate of Covid-19-related nursing home deaths into a scandal. Last month, it was revealed that the state had deliberately undercounted those deaths, apparently fearing that they would be politicized by President Trump. A dam broke with that revelation: The governor has since been overwhelmed by a wave of scandals relating not only to his handling of the virus but also his toxic management style and penchant for bullying and making sexually suggestive remarks. On Saturday, a former aide accused him of sexual harassment, outlined in damning detail in The New York Times, which followed a previous accusation of harassment made by another former staffer. On Sunday, Cuomo conceded to undergoing a formal investigation into his behavior that will be conducted by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James. All of a sudden, after 10 years in power, the walls are closing in.

Only a few weeks ago, this would have been unthinkable to most people in Albany—and to Cuomo in particular. As concerns about the state’s handling of nursing home deaths starting piling up, he responded the only way he knows how: by going to the mattresses. He lashed out at his critics, particularly a then–little known assembleyman, Ron Kim, who had earlier revealed that the governor had threatened to “destroy him” for raising concerns about the scandal. Cuomo, it should be underlined, surely understood that he was on the verge of another major political milestone. Within a few months, he could take credit for New York reopening and reap another wave of publicity. All he had to do was see out a scandal that he had always believed was a Republican smear.



In the past, these tactics almost always worked. Critics would be relentlessly attacked and threatened into submission, irrelevance, or both. This heavy-handed style reaped enormous rewards: He has, over three elections, easily seen off challengers from his right and his left. The solution to every problem, whether it came from a media organization or a political group, was a show of overwhelming force.

