Republicans Aren’t Even Trying to Fight the Democrats’ Covid Relief Bill

Do Fox News viewers even know about the American Rescue Act, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that passed the Senate? They might not. The network, like most of right-wing media, has largely ignored the Covid relief legislation, instead fixating on silly culture war controversies involving Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss. In the days leading up to the Senate vote, the network was far more concerned with the availability of Dr. Seuss’s Scrambled Eggs Super than it was with any aspect of the bill itself.

Republican politicians have largely followed suit, though they have, from time to time, trotted out the usual talking points: The bill is too big, it’s too “partisan,” it’s a Trojan Horse for unrelated liberal priorities, people will hate it once they find out what’s in it. But these criticisms are unusually half-hearted, especially when compared to the relish with which Republicans have been tossing out one-liners about children’s toys and books. (“Mr. Potato Head was America’s first transgender doll and even he got canceled,” said Matt Gaetz at CPAC.)



The lack of criticism from the GOP has meant that the American Rescue Act is one of the most popular pieces of legislation in decades. “The American Rescue Plan is a bolder, more progressive, economic package than anything a Democratic president has proposed since L.B.J,” wrote Ezra Klein in The New York Times. “But it is not, for now, a polarizing package.”

