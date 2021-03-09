Republicans Aren’t Even Trying to Fight the Democrats’ Covid Relief Bill

But after four years of Donald Trump, which were highlighted by an obsession with cultural concerns, a multitrillion-dollar corporate tax cut, and two direct cash payments from the government, the right is barely even trying to make these arguments. “Traditional conservative principles, whether it’s commitment to a strong national defense or support for limited government, do not animate Republican voters,” Daniel Cox, a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told CNN.



Eleven years ago, the debate over Obama’s much smaller stimulus package was very different. The Republican Party made the case that lowering the deficit was more important than stimulating the economy, even though we were in the middle of a historic recession. The GOP’s credibility on this issue was not much stronger then than it is now—it had, at that point, spent George W. Bush’s two terms in office cutting taxes for the rich and spending trillions of dollars on futile wars in the Middle East and Central Asia. But the scent of partisan conflict overwhelmed these facts; the Obama-era press took the GOP at its word, pushing a narrative in which one party wanted to spend, while the other was serious about budget constraints.



To its credit, the mainstream press has largely rolled its eyes at the culture-war issues animating conservative media of late. These are not serious issues, and they do not deserve to be treated seriously, let alone given wall-to-wall coverage. Some invested in pushing the culture war have argued that voters will care more in November 2022 about Dr. Seuss than they will about the money Biden and the Democrats put in their pocket, as Erick Erickson argued on Twitter. But it may very well be that the obsession with cultural issues is emerging from a place of weakness rather than strength. The American Rescue Act is projected to make a lot of people’s lives much, much better. As a result, conservative media has decided to ignore it altogether.

