Joe Biden’s Confident, Unconventional Politics

Even when it came to talking about a virus that has upended America, Biden reversed the normal flow of political rhetoric by offering empathy to those who mourn before he even hinted at the encouraging news about the pace of vaccination and the trajectory of the virus. Instead of immediately reciting talking points, Biden used an Ernest Hemingway quote about “being strong in all of the broken places,” which was a line he also invoked in 2016, after the death of his son Beau.

Other presidents have promised to be truth-tellers, most notably Jimmy Carter who pledged, “I’ll never lie to you.” And after Donald Trump, even Ronald Reagan, with his weird beliefs that trees are a major cause of pollution and his vagueness about the details of his own policies, seems in hindsight like Diogenes in the White House. But it was revealing that Biden went out of his way to quote a woman whom he met on the campaign trail last year who urged him, “I just want the truth … just tell me the truth.”

In Biden’s telling, America is poised for a summer of miracles. Not only are we surpassing every major nation in the world in the pace at which we are giving citizens full vaccination protection, but Biden has also expressed the conviction that every adult will be able to get an injection before spring is over.