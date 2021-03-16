Joe Biden Hasn’t Held a Press Conference. Who Cares?

On Monday, the Biden administration unveiled an unofficial slogan for its first 50-odd days: “100 million shots in arms and 100 million checks in pockets,” tweeted Chief of Staff Ron Klain. It’s not especially pithy—“jabs” would have worked better, in spite of its Britishness—but it gets the message across. Biden was elected to end the pandemic and rebuild the economy. In two months, the administration has made extraordinary progress on both fronts.

Many in the press, however, are fixated on a different number: zero. That’s the number of press conferences Biden has held since the inauguration. “At this point in office, Trump had given five news conferences. Obama had given two, George W. Bush three and Clinton five,” observed The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi over the weekend. CNN noted that Biden is trailing the last 15 presidents on this score—sounds bad! “It’s long past time for Biden to answer questions from the White House press corps in a sustained solo news conference,” Chris Cillizza argued. The editorial board of The Washington Post wrote more or less the exact same thing. ABC headlined a piece: “Biden not yet holding a news conference raises accountability questions,” while Fox News has, unsurprisingly, started treating the absence of press conferences as an all-out scandal, complete with its own special ticker.



But Biden’s critics have struggled to articulate what, exactly, the public is missing. The conservative media has suggested that Biden is too afraid to answer questions about the pressing issues that have dominated Fox News, like the availability of obscure Dr. Seuss books. In the mainstream press, the criticism is both more measured and more legitimate, but it’s still not particularly compelling. “Press conferences are critical to informing the American people and holding an administration accountable to the public,” said Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

