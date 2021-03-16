Joe Biden Hasn’t Held a Press Conference. Who Cares?

Demands for “accountability” in this context seem a bit hollow. Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s televised briefings, which unlike those of her immediate predecessors have not been wholly defined by their falsehoods and evasions, have rarely made news and there’s no reason to believe that White House reporters aren’t asking her the same types of questions they would ask the president. (And if those briefings are any indication, the public isn’t missing much.) Biden and his administration have been pressed repeatedly on deadlines for vaccinations and a “return to normal.” But if every adult who wants a vaccination isn’t eligible to receive one by May and if small gatherings aren’t considered safe by this summer—the dates Biden himself gave in his primetime address—then the administration will be judged accordingly.



Many in the press have also been eager to press Biden about Andrew Cuomo, the embattled New York governor. If Biden were to distance himself from Cuomo—something he has not done so far in brief comments—that would certainly be news. But it’s hard to see how this issue involves holding the administration accountable.



There are certainly questions that are worth the public’s time. The biggest failure of the administration thus far has been its cowardly refusal to hold Mohammed bin Salman to account for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and Biden should explain the administration’s thinking on the subject. Biden should explain how he plans to raise the federal minimum wage, as he has promised to do. But one can also easily imagine the other types of questions Biden would get: about Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, his dog Major, and cancel culture. Rather than holding Biden “accountable,” the most likely outcome is what we usually get from press briefings: nothing much of substance.

