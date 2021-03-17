The Lost Plan for a Black Utopian Town

McKissick’s vision attracted criticism. Most trenchant was the charge that Soul City amounted to working within the existing capitalist system, a conservative approach not worthy of McKissick’s radical past. But McKissick proved adept at rebuffing these critiques—as is Healy himself. In his initial plans for Soul City, McKissick sought to implement a form of what he called “radical capitalism,” where corporations would be kept in check by employee trusts. Moreover, he believed that Black Americans had to acquire a piece of the pie before turning to slicing it up in a more equitable way. “We intend to work, and to work hard,” he declared. “But we do not intend merely to work. We intend to own.”

Working out of his Harlem brownstone, and later from a trailer on the site of Soul City, McKissick negotiated tirelessly to make his dream a reality. Soul City boasted not only the backing of the federal government but support from urban planners at the University of North Carolina, Howard University, and MIT. With a loyal staff of professionals, Black and white, at his side, McKissick secured an initial loan from Chase Manhattan bank and hired prominent consultants to study Soul City’s economic base. Ground was broken in November 1973, with the community’s first homes going up and new roads bisecting the red Carolina clay.

But McKissick’s dalliance with Nixon, entered into in a bid to shore up promised federal support, ultimately produced little political capital. McKissick and Soul City became victims of the rightward swing in the Republican Party, which saw Nixon-era liberals and moderates sidelined while figures like North Carolina Senator Jesse Helms became kingmakers. An opponent of bloated government spending, Helms set his sights on destroying Soul City. When the Raleigh News & Observer launched a series of reports alleging mismanagement by McKissick and his team, Helms struck, calling for a federal audit that delayed the much-needed arrival of corporate tenants to Soul City. Add the oil crisis, the strings that the Department of Housing and Urban Development attached to McKissick’s funding, and increasingly hostile (and implicitly racist) media coverage, and Soul City was doomed. In June 1980, three HUD officials walked into McKissick’s office to break the news. His dream was over.

