The Supreme Court’s Conservatives May Have Found a Tool to Restrict Abortion

To support his position, Cameron argued in his petition for certiorari that state law makes him the final arbiter of when a state will stop pursuing appeals in litigation. He also leans on the secretary’s decision to keep the lawyers from the governor’s office after they moved to the attorney general when the two offices switched parties, implying his office was still involved in the case in some capacity. (Cameron also used his petition to ask the court to vacate the lower courts’ rulings because of the Supreme Court’s ruling in June Medical Services v. Russo last year. The Supreme Court, however, declined to take up that question.)

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the clinic in the litigation, criticized Cameron’s maneuver as an “eleventh-hour” attempt to reverse the outcome. “This case is only about whether [Cameron], after having sat on the sidelines of this lawsuit, can jump in at the last minute in an effort to revive an unconstitutional law,” Andrew Beck, a senior attorney at the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement on Monday. “The attorney general has shown that he will stop at nothing to prevent people from making their own decisions about a pregnancy. Major medical associations have condemned harmful restrictions like the one at issue here, and every court to consider a law like this has blocked it.”

In theory, this case only involves a narrow procedural dispute over whether the Kentucky attorney general’s office can once again intervene in the lawsuit after withdrawing from it two years ago. But it still carries significant political and practical stakes. Cameron quickly touted his success at getting the Supreme Court to hear the case, explaining on Twitter that the justices “will decide whether my office can defend this important law, which prohibits live dismemberment abortions of unborn children.” If Cameron succeeds on the procedural question, he would have the opportunity to ask the Supreme Court to revisit the Sixth Circuit’s ruling on the merits, which could lead to the Kentucky law’s reinstatement.