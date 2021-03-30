The Supreme Court’s Conservatives May Have Found a Tool to Restrict Abortion

The clinic filed its lawsuit in 2018 against multiple officials, including then–Attorney General Andy Beshear, the state medical board, a state prosecutor, and the Cabinet secretary for health and family services. A few weeks later, Beshear, a Democrat who would declare his candidacy for governor later that year, and the state medical board moved to withdraw from the case. While obtaining the clinic’s assent to withdraw, Beshear agreed to stipulate to the court that the court’s eventual ruling on the constitutionality of the law “will be binding on the Office of the Attorney General” unless that ruling was overturned on appeal.

In May 2019, the district court sided with the clinic and struck down the law. The Cabinet health secretary, acting on behalf of Republican Governor Matt Bevin’s administration, was the only state official who opted to appeal that ruling. Before the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals held oral arguments in the case, however, Beshear won the 2019 gubernatorial election, and Republican Daniel Cameron won the election to replace Beshear as attorney general. The four lawyers who represented the health secretary got new jobs in Cameron’s office. Strangely, they continued to defend the law on the secretary’s behalf, even though they now worked for the attorney general’s office, which no longer had a role in the case.

This partisan switcheroo did not immediately affect the case or its trajectory. Last June, a Sixth Circuit panel upheld the lower court’s rulings in favor of the clinic. After that ruling, the secretary decided not to appeal the case any further. But Cameron sought to re-enter the case last year on behalf of the attorney general’s office, even though that office had already removed itself from the case under Beshear and stipulated it would accept the outcome. The Sixth Circuit panel rejected Cameron’s request, and Cameron instead asked the Supreme Court to let his office back into the case in October. That’s the issue the justices are considering: not the original law itself, but whether Cameron can rejoin the legal battle over it.