The Obscure Supreme Court Case That Could Radically Redefine Police Powers

The case began with an argument in 2015. Edward Caniglia, who was 63 years old at the time, began arguing with his wife over the design of a coffee mug at their home in Cranston, Rhode Island. When the argument got heated, Caniglia went to the basement, retrieved an unloaded handgun, put it on the table, and told her, “Why don’t you just shoot me and get me out of my misery?” His wife, upset by his escalation, threatened to call 911, which prompted him to leave the house and go for a drive. After he returned, she decided to spend the night at a nearby motel.

When Caniglia didn’t return her call at first the next day, his wife began to worry that he might have been suicidal. She called the local police department, told them that she was “a little afraid” of her husband, and asked them to perform a wellness check while accompanying her home. Two of the officers who spoke with Caniglia said he was “calm” and “normal” at the time. A sergeant who accompanied them, however, concluded that he was “agitated” and “angry.” They took him to a mental health hospital for further evaluation. The officers also confiscated his guns and refused to return them.

Caniglia then filed a lawsuit against the officers and the city, arguing that they had violated his Second, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The district court ruled in his favor on a due-process claim for not returning his guns, which prompted the city to give them back. But the court also dismissed the rest of his lawsuit after concluding that the officers’ actions “[weren’t] part of a criminal investigation and had no law enforcement investigatory purpose,” citing the community caretaking exception to the Fourth Amendment.