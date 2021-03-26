The Obscure Supreme Court Case That Could Radically Redefine Police Powers

The defendants, who include the police officers in question as well as the city government, have a much different view. They told the court that both the Fourth Amendment, as well as Americans themselves, envision a broad role for police officers in everyday life. “Society demands and deserves that first responders, including police, protect and serve their communities,” they wrote in their brief for the court. After listing a range of roles that included “preventing suicide, protecting domestic partners, responding to natural disasters, or helping children and the elderly,” they argued that “such functions can be and have been performed for over two centuries consistent with the Fourth Amendment.”

At oral arguments on Wednesday, the justices wrestled with two intertwined issues about extending the community caretaking exception to home searches. Multiple justices raised concerns about using the Fourth Amendment to prevent officers from intervening in cases of life or death. Chief Justice John Roberts questioned Caniglia’s lawyer about whether a police officer could be sued for entering an elderly woman’s home after neighbors said they hadn’t seen her for a few days. Justice Brett Kavanaugh forcefully pressed him about suicides as well.

“Do you know how many suicides by gunshot there are every day in the United States?” he asked Shay Dvoretzky, Caniglia’s attorney, who said he didn’t know. “Every single day on average, there are 65 suicides by gunshot in the United States on average every day, okay?” Kavanaugh told him. “And police officers are critical when a neighbor, when a family member, as in this instance, can help prevent that.” When Dvoretzky noted that Caniglia seemed fine to the officers present in this case. “But police officers in the moment don’t have time to do all this. They’re faced with a spouse, they’re reacting to a situation. And if they say, ‘you know what, that’s not enough,’ and then the person commits suicide, that’s not a good result.”

At the same time, multiple justices also appeared to share the concern articulated by Dvoretzky that expanding the community caretaking exception this much would “swallow all sorts of other Fourth Amendment doctrines because virtually any criminal situation can also be described in health or safety terms.” Some justices also appeared uncomfortable with the prospect of using administrative warrants, which aren’t signed by a judge, to fill in the procedural gaps. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared to take particular issue with the Justice Department’s friend-of-the-court brief, which suggested that government agents could enter a person’s home without a warrant in “reasonable” cases “to ensure public health and safety.”