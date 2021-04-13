Don’t Change, Wall Street Journal

But how much does the Journal really need to change? It already commands a powerful niche in the American media; challenging the Times and Post on their ground would likely be a mistake. Others have tried—most recently the Los Angeles Times—to little avail. It’s simply not clear, given the dominance of those outlets and the tip sheets and websites orbiting them, that there’s room for another titan of American media to elbow its way into the conversation. A serious rebrand, one that moves the paper away from its market-focused wheelhouse, would squander the built-in advantages that have made it such a durable and profitable institution.



However, much of what is being proposed, by both Journal employees and the innovation team, would not do that. The Journal’s coverage is stodgy and, in many respects, outdated. Of 108 front-page stories reviewed by the innovation team, “None had gender as the main topic, and none had LGBTQ-specific issues as the main topic of the story. As far as the protagonist of a story—many of our stories do not have human protagonists. But when they did, we found that 13 percent were people of color.” Matt Murray, the Journal’s top editor, has reportedly objected to the use of the word transphobia, dismissing it as a “jargon-y woke-ism.”



Some have derided the changes being proposed by staffers as the latest surrender to woke culture and political correctness. But you can see how a less-than-diverse array of subjects could be seen as a poor business decision artificially limiting the Journal’s potential audience, as well as bad journalism. And a skepticism of young people and their interests more broadly could also lead other outlets—not just the Times but also Bloomberg and The Verge—eating the paper’s lunch on new developments in finance and technology.

