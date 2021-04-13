Don’t Change, Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is, financially speaking, quietly one of the most successful newspapers in the country. But you don’t hear about the Journal’s success all that often. The media industry narrative has centered around the revitalization of The New York Times and The Washington Post, two papers that had previously struggled to adapt to the digital era, before roaring back. They are now the two most important newspapers in the country (at least until Substack cannibalizes them).



The Journal is rarely included in that narrative, in part because its road has been less rocky. Although it does not drive the news the way the Times and the Post do, the Journal remains the most influential business-focused publication in the country and is certainly no slouch when it comes to other areas of coverage. Unlike its competitors, it transitioned to a digital subscription model earlier and more seamlessly. According to a juicy report from the Times’s Edmund Lee, the Journal boasts 2.46 million digital-only subscriptions and is still growing, adding over 100,000 in the final quarter of 2020.



Acquired by Rupert Murdoch in 2007, the Journal has done all this without really losing much of its identity. It is august, often dull, and aggressively curated for a specific consumer: old, rich, white, male. Newspaper and magazine subscribers tend to be old, of course, but the Journal’s are especially aged. “The No. 1 reason we lose subscribers is they die,” editors at the paper joke, according to Lee.

